Boko Haram insurgents have claimed that they shot down a Nigerian Nigerian Air Force fighter jet that recently went missing.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, had on Thursday, April 1, 2021, announced that the alpha jet, which was on a mission to support troops fighting militants, lost contact with the radar in Borno state on Wednesday.

But in a video released on Friday, the terrorists claimed responsibility for the disappearance of the fighter jet.

According to AFP, the video, which the news agency could not verify was released on a Boko Haram social media channel.

The video reportedly showed one of the terrorists standing on what the group claims is the wreckage of the jet.

The video also showed the Nigerian flag and number NAF 475 on its fuselage.

The militant said, “Nigeria air force jet fighter… was sent to Sambisa to fight the Mujahideen.”

Meanwhile, the Air Force had earlier on Friday said that the jet may have crashed, adding that the cause of the crash and the whereabouts of the two crew onboard were unknown.

In its statement, the NAF said, “Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”

Nigeria’s military have been battling jihadists in the northeastern part of the country for since 2009, and have recently been fighting them in their stronghold in Sambisa forest in Borno state.