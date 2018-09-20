Pulse.ng logo
Boko Haram insurgents burn 3 villages, loot food stuffs in Borno

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) gathered that the insurgents attacked and set Wanori, Kaleri and Amarwa villages on fire in a two hour operation that began at about 9:00 p.m.

play Boko Haram insurgents burn 3 villages, loot food stuffs in Borno (shiitenews)

Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night burnt down three villages in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno, in an attack that left at least seven people dead.

Villagers said the insurgents shot indiscriminately, looted food items before setting the villages on fire.

Competent security sources told NAN that the insurgents were sighted on motorcycles along the Alau General Area.

We suddenly started seen fire from Dalori, Kaleri and Amarwa followed by continuous gunshots from these general area.

“The Alfa jet was quickly deployed to the scene but the insurgents had taken over the villages as at that time,” one of the security source said.

A resident of Amarwa, Goni Kachalla, who fled the attack amidst the onslaught by the insurgents, said they were shooting everybody and people fled in different directions.

“I am yet to locate my family members,” Kachalla said, adding that the insurgents looted their belongings shouting Allahu Akbar and shooting everybody.

Usma Grema, another victim of the attack said all houses in Kaleri were set ablaze by the attackers, adding that “the jet came and chased them away. I have lost everything."

Bello Dabbatta, Head, Emergency Response of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the attack and said the agency had deployed its personnel to the affected areas.

Dabbatta said that he was yet to get the number of people killed or injured.

Both the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and  Borno Police Command also confirmed the attack, but said they would respond as soon as they have details on the incident.

