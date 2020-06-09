Mustapha Kori, a member of terrorist group, Boko Haram, surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru, Borno State on Monday, June 8, 2020.

In an official statement on Tuesday, June 9, the Army said Kori confessed that he has been an active member of the Islamic sect for the past five years.

He said he fled his camp, located at Fulatari around Lake Chad, after a series of artillery bombardments that led to the death of many fighters, including local commanders.

The Army also announced that a continuation of its aggressive clearance operations in the northeast led to the death and arrest of many Boko Haram fighters, and those of its influential breakaway faction, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The statement said troops of 192 Battalion deployed in Gwoza, Borno on Monday conducted a well-coordinated raid on Boko Haram criminals' hideout at Kwatara on the Mandara Mountains, and killed an unspecific number of fighters while others fled.

Troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti, also on Monday, conducted an ambush operation against terrorists along Darel Jamel-Miyanti Road.

Two fighters were killed while two women were rescued from the attack.

Two bicycles, one sack containing 121 pairs of new rubber slippers, and the sum of N29,500 were also recovered by troops.

Military enjoying success against Boko Haram, says COAS

The reported successes of troops happened on the same day the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, assured President Muhammadu Buhari that the military has been crushing the terrorists.

Buratai (left) held a private meeting with Buhari (centre) and the president's Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, on Monday, June 8, 2020 [Presidency]

After a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Buratai announced that 1,429 terrorists were killed while 166 collaborators were arrested during his two months stay with troops at the frontlines.

The Army chief said he assured the president that the situation will continue to improve especially as the morale of troops was boosted by his presence on the frontlines.

The Boko Haram insurgency kicked off in 2009 and has led to the death of over 30,000 people, and displacement of over 2.5 million in the northeast and surrounding border countries.