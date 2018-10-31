Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FAO distributes 11,000 fuel-efficient stoves to Boko Haram victims

FAO distributes 11,000 fuel-efficient stoves to Boko Haram victims

Pink disclosed that 5,000 deserving families had so far benefited from the programme while additional 6,000 stoves would be distributed before the end of Dec.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IDPs say soldiers raped them but they were forced to deny it play FAO distributes 11,000 fuel-efficient stoves to Boko Haram victims/Illustration (Today)

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says it has distributed 11, 000 fuel-efficient stoves to families displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.

Patrina Pink, FAO’s Communication Officer, said in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday that the stoves were provided under the Norway supported Safe Access to Fuel and Energy (SAFE) programme.

Pink disclosed that 5,000 deserving families had so far benefited from the programme while additional 6,000 stoves would be distributed before the end of Dec.

She said that the programme was designed to address the energy needs of the displaced households; enhance protection and control deforestation, as well as checking violence against women and children.

She revealed that the organisation had established three production centers in Maiduguri, Jere and Konduga Local Government Areas of the state, adding that 100 artisans were trained in the making the stoves.

The FAO official said that the stove lessened the demand for firewood by about 65 per cent and drastically cut the amount of smoke produced, compared to traditional cooking methods.

According to her, the organisation is working in collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Environment and International Centre for Energy, Environment and Development to facilitate successful implementation of the programme.

The statement further quoted, Suffyan Koroma, FAO’s Country Representative as saying: “We want to produce the stoves locally to boost the income generating potential of Borno’s talented local artisans, while meeting the urgent fuel and energy needs of at-risk households”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet
2 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
3 Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari restates commitment to serving humanity
FG reintegrates 254 ex-Boko Haram members, 3 foreigners – Army
Boko Haram insurgents kill 2 farmers in Borno – Army
End insurgency to honour slain aid workers – INGO urges FG
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief, Guterres urges
Reps ask FG to negotiate with Boko Haram
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Hauwa Liman's father begs Boko Haram to send her corpse home for burial
Nigerian army silent as families seek news of the missing

Local

Labour warns government to pay N30,000 or lose 2019 election
NEITI says $22.06bn, N481.75bn not remitted to Federation Account
Dangote refinery will transform, diversify Nigeria’s economy
11 pregnant women, 130 other Nigerians return from Libya
X
Advertisement