Residents of Maiduguri in Borno, were on Friday, January 17, 2020, thrown into darkness, as Boko Haram terrorists cut off the state capital from the national electricity grid.

In a statement made available to the public by Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), it was learnt that the insurgents damaged the electricity equipment serving the state capital and its environs.

According to Mbah, since the damage, the power agency has been making efforts to restore electricity supply in affected areas of the state.

The statement read, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby informs the public that Maiduguri and its environs have been cut off from the National Grid since January 17, 2020, due to damages to TCN’s equipment by insurgents.

“The incident affected the 330kV transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu. Also, the Damboa – Maiduguri 132kV transmission line has equally been disconnected from the grid for sometime, for the same reason.

“TCN has located the fault on the Maiduguri – Damaturu line and has arranged to repair the line. Bulk electricity would be restored to Maiduguri on or before January 20, 2020.

“TCN pledges to continue to work to ensure bulk electricity transmission and grid expansion nationwide. The company wishes to use this opportunity to commend the Nigeria Armed Forces for their continued support especially in areas prone to insecurity.

“TCN regrets inconveniences caused by this problem to electricity consumers in the affected areas.”

Pulse understands that this is not the first time a section of Borno will be cut off from the nation's electricity grid. Recall that in June 2019, the TCN disclosed that the Boko Haram insurgents attacked its 330/132kv transmission substation at Molai in Maiduguri.

During the attack, two post isolators porcelain units were affected, thereby resulting in blackout in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, no less than 17 soldiers have been killed, while many others were abducted in separate confrontations between the military and Boko Haram insurgents on Bama-Gwoza highway on Friday, and Saturday, January 18, 2020.