Boko Haram terrorists have burnt down another village in the space of three days as they laid siege on Mbolakel village in Borno State on Christmas day.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the terrorists attacked the village, only kilometres away from Chibok, at about 11:45 pm on Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

Residents reported that at least three people were injured as the terrorists burnt down the whole village as many ran for safety after gunshot rent the air.

"The heavy gunshots woke us up. We saw the flames from faraway. Early this morning, we went to the Mbolakel village; it was burnt down, three wounded, there was no loss of lives," Musa, a resident, told Sahara Reporters.

The attack comes just days after Boko Haram terrorists carried out a similar attack on Makalama community, also near Chibok.

Chibok is the site of one of the group's most infamous exploits as 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School in April 2014. 164 of the girls have returned but 112 remain unaccounted for.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.