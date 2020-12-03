Days after Boko Haram terrorists slaughtered dozens of rice farmers in Borno State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, says insurgency could continue in Nigeria for decades.

At least 43 farmers were killed by terrorists during a devastating attack in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on November 28, 2020.

The massacre has led to widespread condemnation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government's efforts towards eradicating the terrorist group.

Despite the public condemnation of his own underperformance, Buratai said in a Facebook post on December 1 that there's a general misunderstanding of insurgency in the country.

"There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

"It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities.

"Also by both local and international actors. Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative," he said.

The Army chief appealed for all stakeholders to commit to collective action and responsibility.

Over 1,200 people were killed in terrorist attacks in Nigeria in 2019, most of them by Boko Haram [IEP]

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in the restive northeast region since its insurgency escalated in 2009.

Overall, deaths from terrorism in Nigeria are now 83% lower than at their peak in 2014, according to the 2020 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report published last week, but Boko Haram killings increased in 2019 over the previous year.

The Islamic sect was ranked as the second deadliest terrorist group globally in 2019 ahead of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and Al-Shabaab, and only behind the Taliban.

Nigeria remains the third most-affected by terrorism across the world, a position it first assumed in 2015 after dropping from second place.

Federal lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives have in the past urged the president to sack the service chiefs for their underperformance in tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

All the service chiefs have had their time in the civil service extended by Buhari well past the natural expiration period of 35 years in service and/or on reaching 60 years of age.

Senators this week passed another resolution for their dismissal.