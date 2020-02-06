President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, expressed confidence in ending Boko Haram insurgency, and other forms of terrorism in Nigeria.

While speaking at the commissioning of two Nigeria Air Force Agusta 109 Power Helicopters and Mi-17 E Helicopters at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the president promised that his administration will re-equip the military to meet the growing exigencies of security in the country.

Buhari said, “We promise to re-professionalise and re-equip the Armed Forces and security agencies to effectively discharge their duties to our nation.

“Professionalism, capacity building and adequately equipping the Armed Forces and other security agencies are a major policy thrust of the Administration.’’

The president appreciated Nigerians for their support of the military and other security agencies against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

Emphasising that the security challenges would be collectively won, Buhari said Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism will soon be a thing of the past in the country.

“I promised to put an end to Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities that have bedevilled our country during my inaugural speech as President.

“You will all agree with me that the successes we have achieved so far have restored our pride and honour the world over. Consequently, I want to sincerely thank Nigerians for believing in our government in spite occasional outrages, coming together as a nation, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations, in our strive to bring this menace to an end," he was quoted as saying.

Pulse had reported that men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, stormed Ansaru terrorists camp in Kaduna, and killed over 250 fighters.