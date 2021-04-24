RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Boko Haram attacks IGP’s hometown in Yobe

The terrorists reportedly dropped letters to propagate their extremist views as residents fled to safety.

Usman Alkali is new police chief (Punch)
Boko Haram insurgents attacked the hometown of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, in Geidam, Yobe State on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The terrorists had reportedly engaged troops in a gun battle in the IGP’s town, shooting and burning shops before fighter jets arrived to push them back.

Residents of the town were forced to either lock themselves indoors or scamper into the bushes, Punch reports.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abdulkarim Dungus confirmed the incident but said details of the attack were still sketchy.

He added that the insurgents invaded the town around 6.20 pm when locals were about to break the Ramadan fast.

According to Punch, the terrorists also dropped letters to propagate their extremist views as residents fled to safety.

This is not the first time Boko Haram would invade the hometown of the head of a security agency.

Terrorists had in the past attacked the hometowns of former Chief of Air Staff, the late Alex Badeh, and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Adamawa and Borno states respectively when they were in service.

