The 23 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army has confirmed that one of its men died while another got injured when they were fighting Boko Haram terrorists who attacked Garkida in the evening of Friday, February 21, 2020.

The army announced this in a press release on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with pictures of some properties the insurgents destroyed in Garkida.

In the statement, the 23 Armoured Brigade which has its headquarters in Yola said, the destruction would have been worse but for the timely intervention of its troops, who interrupted the insurgents and killed some of them.

The statement signed by Major Haruna Mohammed Sani, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, the 23 Armoured Brigade added that a soldier died during the gun battle with the insurgents.

Living Faith Church torched by Boko Haram terrorists. (The Nation)

The statement reads in part, “Gallant troops of 232 Battalion of 23 Armoured Brigade under Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Garkida, Gombi LGA of Adamawa State, had thwarted a planned criminal attack on the peaceful town on 21 February 2020 by some criminal Boko Haram Terrorists.

“The terrorists besieged the town in about seven gun trucks and a number of motorcycles, setting some buildings ablaze and causing unrest within the community.

“Instinctively, the gallant troops mobilized and intercepted the criminals’ advance and engaged the marauding criminals unleashing high volume of fire, leading to the elimination of several of the criminals while others withdrew in disarray, many of them with gunshot wounds as evident in the trails of blood along their withdrawal route.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while another soldier was wounded in action. The wounded in action soldier has since been evacuated to a military medical facility and is positively responding to treatment.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the latest Boko Haram attack on his home state, Adamawa.

Atiku says Boko Haram attacks against lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is unbecoming.

Garkida is a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.