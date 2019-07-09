Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has expressed the readiness of his administration to receive 4,000 Nigerians currently in Cameroon as refugees.

Many of the refugees are displaced victims of Boko Haram's terrorist insurgency that has troubled the northeast region for 10 years.

While receiving a delegation of the Technical Working Group for Repatriation of Nigerian Refugees, Fintiri said his government will set up a committee to support the returning refugees.

"The state government is ready to facilitate the repatriation exercise and will constitute a technical committee to support the refugees when they are back home.

"I commend the group and the Cameroonian authorities for keeping the refugees safe.

"Let me also assure you that this administration will support you in the task ahead," Fintiri said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria and the Cameroonian government signed the Tripartite Agreement for the Voluntary Return of Nigerian refugees living in Cameroon in 2017.

Adamawa citizens make up a small number of over 50,000 Nigerian refugees that live in Cameroon's Minawo Camp, with others from Borno and Yobe, states also troubled by terror.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.