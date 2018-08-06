Boko Haram: 2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Maiduguri

news

Two suspected Boko Haram bombers were killed when they detonated their explosive vests in a neighbourhood in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, August 5, 2018, injuring three residents.

According to a report by Premium Times, the twin explosions rocked the Borno State capital around 7pm in Kaleri which is located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The suicide bombers, a male and a female, were reported to have walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate while pretending to be visitors.

Biliya Kabiru, a resident, told Premium Times that the female bomber, a teenager, detonated her vest when a homeowner opened his gate but only succeeded in killing herself while also injuring three people.

"The male suicide bomber, was probably scared as he also detonated his suicide vest immediately, but at a spot where no one was affected but only himself," Kabiru said.

The spokesperson of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Danbatta Bello, confirmed the incident to Premium Times, disclosing that the injured residents are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"It was a sad incident, but we thank God none of the innocent residents lost their lives except the suicide bombers themselves," he said.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.