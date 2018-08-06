Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram: 2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Maiduguri

Boko Haram 2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Maiduguri

The suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests in a residential area but only succeeded in injuring three people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram: 2 suicide bombers kill selves, injure 3 in Borno play Responders at the scene of a Boko Haram attack (illustration) (Tribune)

Two suspected Boko Haram bombers were killed when they detonated their explosive vests in a neighbourhood in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, August 5, 2018, injuring three residents.

According to a report by Premium Times, the twin explosions rocked the Borno State capital around 7pm in Kaleri which is located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The suicide bombers, a male and a female, were reported to have walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate while pretending to be visitors.

Biliya Kabiru, a resident, told Premium Times that the female bomber, a teenager, detonated her vest when a homeowner opened his gate but only succeeded in killing herself while also injuring three people.

"The male suicide bomber, was probably scared as he also detonated his suicide vest immediately, but at a spot where no one was affected but only himself," Kabiru said.

The spokesperson of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Danbatta Bello, confirmed the incident to Premium Times, disclosing that the injured residents are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"It was a sad incident, but we thank God none of the innocent residents lost their lives except the suicide bombers themselves," he said.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC receptionbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Troops arrest wanted sect member in Borno IDP camp
Boko Haram Army arrest wanted terrorist
Boko Haram NAF fighter jet destroys terrorists hideout in Borno
Boko Haram Army reunites 4 children, kidnapped 2 years ago by terrorists, with families
In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capital
Boko Haram Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from terrorist's camp
Boko Haram Army neutralises 16 insurgents, recover weapons cache in Borno
Buhari President leaves Abuja for Togo on Sunday, to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summits
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Boko Haram Here is why displaced Nigerians are scared to go back to their homes

Local

Former President, Obasanjo, believes Nigeria deserves better
Obasanjo Former President believes Nigeria deserves better
EFCC to resume Ekweremadu interrogation, set to question wife too
Ekweremadu EFCC to resume Senator's interrogation, set to question wife too
Nigerian soldiers on guard in one of Borno villages.
In Zamfara APC Chairman lauds FG over troops deployment
Oyo State House of Assembly
In Oyo Assembly Speaker sends SoS to Buhari over abandoned Oyo-Ogbomoso highway