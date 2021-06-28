12 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed during Boko Haram attack on military base

The Islamic sect attacked the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno on Sunday, June 27, 2021, according to an official Army statement.

The terrorists reportedly attacked on gun trucks and several motorcycles, but were foiled by troops who held their ground.

"The land troops, in their usual dexterity, swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists, subsequently forcing them to retreat, having lost initiative," the Army said.

12 terrorists and two soldiers were killed in the gunfight, while several other terrorists reportedly fled with gunshot wounds.

Five other soldiers sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated to a medical facility.

Troops recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun, one mounted QJC machine gun, one light machine gun, and five AK-47 rifles from the terrorists.

"The general area within FOB Bula Yobe is cool and calm under the control of troops of the battalion. Further exploitation by the resilient troops is ongoing," the Army said.

Boko Haram has terrorised the north east region since 2009 and displaced millions of people from their communities, with their activities spreading to communities in neighbouring countries.

The death toll directly linked to the group's violence has been estimated to be around 35,000, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in a report, last week that the total death toll is 10 times higher.

"We estimate that through the end of 2020, the conflict will have resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes," the report noted.

A significant amount of the casualties were recorded in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, with children younger than five years old being the hardest hit.