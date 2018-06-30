Pulse.ng logo
Bodija Mayhem: Perpetrators will be arrested, prosecuted – Ajimobi

The governor said this on Friday during an assessment visit to Bodija market and the new central abattoir at Amosun Village in Ibadan.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has vowed that those involved in the Bodija market mayhem which led to the burning down of a police station would be arrested and prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that there was mayhem at the Bodija market in Ibadan on Thursday as suspected hoodlums allegedly clashed with some police officers.

The crisis led to the killing of no fewer than two traders and the razing of the police station in the market.

The state government shut down the market to prevent further loss of lives and property”

NAN reports that the governor, who was accompanied by CP Abiodun Odude and other members of the state executive council on Friday, visited the scene to assess the level of destruction.

Ajimobi condemned the lawlessness of the butchers which led to loss of lives and property.

Our effort is to provide clean and healthy environment. We don’t want our people to consume or buy unhealthy meat that could lead to various diseases.

“The cost of peace is enforcement. I assure you that those who perpetrated this heinous crime will be arrested and made to pay for it,” he said.

The governor said the relocation directive given to the butchers in Ibadan was to promote the production of hygienic meat and cleaner environment, adding government has nothing against them.

Government, he said, would not continue to watch people politicise every policy evolved to promote socio economic well-being of the citizens.

“We have held several consultative meetings with the butchers and agreed on what we are doing, as it is being done in other states.

“No individual or group is bigger than government. We are very pleased with what we have seen today.

“We enjoined you, market leaders present here to appeal to those in the act to desist from such. With your effort at sustaining this peaceful atmosphere, we may reopen the market.”

NAN reports that Ajimobi later visited the new abattoir where the butchers in their hundreds welcomed him with joy on their faces.

The butchers, who expressed joy for the facilities provided at the market, stated that they slaughtered no fewer than 222 cows at the abattoir on Friday.

Alhaji Sumaila Jimoh, Babaloja of Bodija Market and Mr Lateef Olagoke, State Secretary, National Butchers Union of Nigeria(NBUN) appealed to the governor to reopen the market.

In their separate remarks, the two leaders pledged their support to the government, saying they would always comply with government directives and policies.

