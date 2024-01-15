Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown

The Director-General of the agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Monday.

He stated that the incident happened on Monday afternoon, adding that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State.

Baba-Arah noted that the boat was conveying passengers estimated to be around 100 including goods, grains and other valuables.

According to him, the agency is yet to ascertain number of deaths and survivors.