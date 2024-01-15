Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown
Search and rescue operations by local divers and government officials are ongoing.
Recommended articles
The Director-General of the agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Monday.
He stated that the incident happened on Monday afternoon, adding that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State.
Baba-Arah noted that the boat was conveying passengers estimated to be around 100 including goods, grains and other valuables.
According to him, the agency is yet to ascertain number of deaths and survivors.
He said search and rescue operations were ongoing by local divers, the agency desk officers and local government officials.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng