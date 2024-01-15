ADVERTISEMENT
Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown

News Agency Of Nigeria

Search and rescue operations by local divers and government officials are ongoing.

The boat was also transporting goods, grains and other valuables (image used for illustration) [Nigeria World]
The Director-General of the agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Monday.

He stated that the incident happened on Monday afternoon, adding that the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State.

Baba-Arah noted that the boat was conveying passengers estimated to be around 100 including goods, grains and other valuables.

According to him, the agency is yet to ascertain number of deaths and survivors.

He said search and rescue operations were ongoing by local divers, the agency desk officers and local government officials.

