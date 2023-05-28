The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Board names CBT Centres for 2023 screening test into Model Colleges

News Agency Of Nigeria

While wishing the candidates success, he reiterated that no gadget such as phone, Ipad, Phone and watch would be allowed in the examination hall.

Board names CBT Centres for 2023 screening test into Model Colleges.
Board names CBT Centres for 2023 screening test into Model Colleges.

Recommended articles

The Director of LSEB, Orunsolu Adebayo, in a statement to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, said the centres were located across the state.

He said that the examination had been slated to hold between May 30 and June 2.

“We wish to notify the general public, parents/guardians and all other stakeholders that those concerned should take note of these CBT centres,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they should ensure that their wards got to the venues as early as possible.

Adebayo said that the CBT Centres were located at Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) formerly known as Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija, Epe, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) formerly known as Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Others are Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Jibowu and WAEC, CBT Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

While wishing the candidates success, he reiterated that no gadget such as phone, Ipad, Phone and watch would be allowed in the examination hall.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 5 Yoruba Nation agitators for hijacking radio station in Ibadan

Police arrest 5 Yoruba Nation agitators for hijacking radio station in Ibadan

Group enlists K1 to thrill Wike, El-Rufai, others at Tinubu's victory dinner

Group enlists K1 to thrill Wike, El-Rufai, others at Tinubu's victory dinner

Board names CBT Centres for 2023 screening test into Model Colleges

Board names CBT Centres for 2023 screening test into Model Colleges

Buhari came, saw, conquered - MURIC

Buhari came, saw, conquered - MURIC

Kano govt declares phone snatching as act of robbery

Kano govt declares phone snatching as act of robbery

Defence Minister leads Indian delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration

Defence Minister leads Indian delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration

Adesina asks Tinubu to prioritise subsidy removal

Adesina asks Tinubu to prioritise subsidy removal

Transition committee deploys 395 vehicles for presidential inauguration

Transition committee deploys 395 vehicles for presidential inauguration

Eagle Square Abuja wears new looks on eve of Tinubu's inauguration

Eagle Square Abuja wears new looks on eve of Tinubu's inauguration

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts