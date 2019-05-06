A statement issued by the group’s Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Casidy Madueke, said this is contrary to fake news in circulation indicting that the insurgents receive as much as 3000 dollars daily allowance against what Nigerian troops receive.

The group said that the current unenviable state of the terrorist is due mainly to the renewed offensive by the Nigerian military.

The group added that reports emanating from the theater of war indicate that the terrorists were being decimated and incapable of committing atrocities like before.

“Obviously these deficiencies do not support the reckless views expressed in some quarters about the lucrative pay of the insurgents.

“A terrorists group that is buffeted with hunger and starvation can definitely not be in a position to withstand the unrelenting bombardment by the Nigerian military.

“We also note that based on the renewed firepower of the Nigerian military, the Boko Haram terrorists are now scattered and scampering for their own safety, as survival has become almost impossible.

“Dozens of the insurgents were recently killed by Nigerian troops within the Kimba-Sabon Gari-Damboa axis in Borno State,” the group said.

It therefore commended the Nigerian military for its commitment towards eradicating the scourge of insurgency in the North-East, in line with the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Presently the Boko Haram insurgents are suffering from the depletion of a number of fighters following the ceaseless bombardment of their enclaves by the Nigerian army, with the air support by the Nigerian Air Force.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians to disregard the rumours being peddled about Boko Haram terrorists receiving mouth-watering pay.

“This is a huge joke taken too far by the unpatriotic sympathisers of the notorious sect, and meant to cause disaffection in the country,” it said.

The pro-Buhari group also urge the military not to relent but to sustain its tempo of activities in the North East with the Operation Lafiya Dole.