Blue Line rail transported 2m Lagosians in 1 year without disruptions - LAMATA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akinajo said that LAMATA remained dedicated to expanding its rail network and improving the overall transport experience.

Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the blue line was inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari on January 23, 2023.

It, however, started transporting passengers on September 4, 2023, after undergoing a series of tests.

According to Akinajo the Blue Line, powered by electricity, is the first of its kind in West Africa

Akinajo said that the Lagos State Government was delighted at the safety record of the rail line.

“We have been able to activate Mr Governor's vision for an inter-modal integrated transport system.

“On this momentous occasion, we reflect on the significant impact this transformative project has had on Lagos and its residents,” she said.

She said that the blue line connected Lagos residents from Marina to Mile 2, providing a reliable and efficient transport option.

She added that commuters, including white-collar workers, entrepreneurs, students and tourists, had embraced the rail system, contributing to the growth of the state’s economy.

“Over the past years, the Blue Line has served an impressive two million passengers without significant disruptions.

“In August 2024, we increased the daily frequency of trips from 54 to 72, reducing travel time between Marina and Mile 2 from about 30 minutes to 18 minutes.

“The success of the blue line has garnered international attention, attracting interest from potential investors in future rail infrastructure projects in Lagos.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to providing world-class transportation solutions for our citizens,” she said.

“We are grateful for the continuous support of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, our partners and the people of Lagos,” Akinajo said.

