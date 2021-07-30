Blue Bus Frontliners: The prosecution team seeking to arrest trafficking in persons for good

Trafficking In Persons is by every interpretation, a malevolent activity; inhumane and afoul of every test of good reasoning. Even more, it is terribly illegal. That is why the instrument and operation of the law cannot be omitted from any conversation about the efforts of those seeking to make right the damage already done by human trafficking; while working to ensure that the future is free of its menace.

That is why the 5th and final edition of this series focuses on the mechanism and operation of the law in the efforts against Human Trafficking. Mr. Hassan Tahir; Director, Legal, and Prosecution at NAPTIP leaves out no detail in the expose below. Read previous articles of this series here, here, here, and here.

What is the scope of the work you do?

“The legal team is in charge of proffering legal advice on cases and also filing cases in court and also prosecuting cases. Ours [that is, NAPTIP as an agency] is a type of one-stop shop where we have the legal team, the investigative team as well as the counseling and rehabilitation team all working hand-in-hand. Our part of the pie is that as soon as a case is reported to NAPTIP, investigation commences. After investigation, then whatever their findings are, then they forward their findings to the investigative department for legal advice. If upon going through the case file, we are of the view that a prima-facie case has been established, then we give the opinion that there is indeed a prima-facie case that should be charged to court under the relevant section of the law.

“And if there is a need to conduct further investigation, we also tell them that there is a need to conduct further investigation and if the case does not fall within the purview of NAPTIP, we tell them so, so that they can use the referral mechanism to refer such cases to the relevant law enforcement agency. That is, in a nutshell, how we operate.

Let’s touch on the evolution of the laws that underpin Nigeria’s fight against trafficking in persons

“Before the 2015 law, there was a law that established NAPTIP itself which was passed in 2003. Then in 2005, the law was amended to include certain offenses but in 2015, the whole law was repealed and a new law was put in place which is called Trafficking Persons Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

“This law, in a nutshell, provides a lot of stiffer punishments to some of the offenses and also introduced certain offenses that were not hitherto included in the previous 2003 laws. For example, the removal of organs was not included in the previous act, neither was the offense of tampering with witnesses or evidence. And like I mentioned before, the penalties are stiffer because previously, most of the penalties state that a judge cannot give a sentence less than a certain number of years plus the option of a fine. In most of the offenses, you will find that it is a jail term and a fine of a certain amount of money. So there are lots of improvements when you compare the in comparison to the 2003 law and its 2005 amendment.”

What have the difficulties and challenges been?

I think one thing you’ll find wherever you go is the issue of funds. The challenge is the same all over. First is the inadequacy or insufficiency of funds. No matter the level of your passion, commitment, or zeal to carry out your work and mandate, if you don’t have the money or funds to do that which needs to be done, you’ll go nowhere. And then there is the issue of logistics. Most of our vehicles as I speak to you now are grounded. And this lack of logistics is hampering our job. Also, this issue of rivalry - sort of - among the law enforcement agencies.

How so?

“It’s a case of each and every agency wanting to claim credit for the work and the success achieved.

“Of course, I must also mention the lack of support from the state governments and even the local governments. We actually need to be supported because we have our Liaison Offices all over the country and it is surprising to discover that in some of these states, the kind of reaction we are getting is nothing to write home about. So we need the support of the state and local governments because, with their support, we are going to do better. Of course, the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement and we are always looking for ways to improve on the things we are already doing. So if they support, we can improve tremendously.

“And also let me mention that another challenge is the fact that the victims of trafficking in persons are themselves unwilling to testify. Some of them would rather run away and leave the prosecution team stranded. So these are some of the challenges that are hampering our job, really. If these are challenges are addressed, I am sure that we will achieve our mandate seamlessly.”

Let’s talk about how you manage to work around the cumbersomeness of the Nigerian Legal system

“This actually touches on the administration of the criminal justice system that we have in place. You see, as far as this is concerned, it is not just one part or two parties that are involved. From our end as prosecutors, we can say that the police are also involved, and even the correctional centers. There are cases where we’d need someone to be brought from a correctional center and it’d be difficult to do that. And also this administrative lapse also involves other stakeholders like the defense council - they are stakeholders as far as the criminal justice system is concerned. My point here is that if all the stakeholders can come together and find a way to improve the criminal justice system, I think it’s going to be better for all of us.”

Can you please tell us the extent of your partnership with other government agencies and non-government organisations?

“Generally, we adopt the strategy of the 5 P’s which include Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, Partnerships, and Policy. So, yes, we are doing the partnership bit as well. We’ve been strategising with the partners and we have a robust, cordial relationship with them, particularly our donors. We have partnership agreements with other law enforcement agencies as well such as the Police, Customs, Immigration, Civil Defense, and other law enforcement agencies such as the DSS and others.”

And what about the wins you have experienced in the course of the work?

“We have been working round the clock to ensure that we deliver on our mandate and we have been having success stories here and there. Just this year 2021 alone, I think we have not less than 10 convictions from January till now [July]. And we have also helped with the securing of a number of victims who have gone through the reintegration process and when we decide to go back to our inception till now, we can boast of about 400 convictions which is actually not a mean feat.”

On a final note, what are your hopes for the future, particularly on NAPTIP’s mandate to curb trafficking in persons?

“Well, I’d say that in the next three to five years, I wish that we’d have been able to completely stamp out human trafficking. But then again, if only wishes were horses. But I think realistically, we can take the work to the next level in that time and I would like to see us moved back to Tier 1 instead of Tier 2 that we’re on now.

Editor’s Note: In 2020, the Trafficking in Persons Report released by the US Department of State noted that Nigeria has Tier 2 status, which means that it does not meet TVPA standards in fighting human trafficking but is making significant efforts. One reason why Nigeria ranks on the Tier 2 watch list is that it did not always provide protection to victims.

________________

