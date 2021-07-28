Blue Bus Frontliners: The inside story of rehabilitating victims of human trafficking in Nigeria

Reintegrating victims of human trafficking into Nigerian society surely cannot be easy. No matter how difficult you already think it is, however, you may still be blown away by the actual enormity of effort that goes into the process; how challenging it is for the victims and the institutions doing the work with meager resources, as well as the physical and mental toll the task takes on the individuals putting all on the line for the cause. This is the 3rd of this 5-part series. Click here and here for previous posts.

In part 3 ‘Blue Bus Frontliners’, our focus on key players in the fight against Trafficking In Persons in Nigeria brings us to the office of Mrs. Kehinde Akomolafe, Director of the Counseling And Rehabilitation Unit at NAPTIP, who explains what it takes, and the extent to which the agency goes to see that rescued victims of trafficking in persons go on to enjoy a normal life that is free of all forms of trauma. Read on.

What does your work look like on a day-to-day basis?

“It’s exciting, although it can be traumatizing. You get to receive different cases of child abuse, human traficking, and all. Sometimes I get 14 victims in a day at the headquarters and the same thing happens in all the commands, especially in Lagos and Benin. We sometimes have 30 victims brought in on a daily basis. It’s usually unpredictable. That is the best way to put it.”

What is the scope of your work in the counseling department?

“The scope of my work is actually as mandated by the act. It’s victim-centered. We are in charge of rescuing victims of human trafficking or child abuse. We have the mandate of accommodating them - that is, sheltering them, and counseling them.

“The office has specialists: social workers, nurses, psychologists, etc who have been trained on how to handle the victims of human trafficking. We also partner with stakeholders who shelter the victims based on our referrals and help with the process of getting them reintegrated into society. The idea is to make better citizens of these survivors so that they can live their lives like you and me, having forgotten the traumatic experiences they might have had.”

Let’s hear a little more about that referral system

“We have what we call the National Referral Mechanism. Under this mechanism, we have partners that have been identified and given guidelines, people who have actually met our criteria and work with us. They are either law enforcement agencies or civil society organisations.

“They could actually be faith-based organisations and we also have international development partners as well. We have frontline ministries, too, like the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs which is our parent ministry, the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Ministry of Youth, Labour, and Employment, among others. With their support, these victims get rehabilitated.”

What’s the process of reintegration like?

“When we receive victims, we have counselors in the homes who come up with care plans. So from day 1 to the 6th week, there is something to be done with the returned victims. We also take them for spiritual counseling because some of them have had experiences of oath-taking. For someone that has had some of the pubic hair or even the hair on the head, nails, taken to a juju priest, they are under the fear that they will go mad or die. So we make sure that they get spiritual counseling so that they are also further assisted to come out of the trauma.

“We afford them psychosocial services, even in the shelter. Those who need first aid treatment get it, and those who need to be hospitalised are taken there immediately as we have retainerships with government hospitals everywhere our shelters are situated.

“Note that the care plan is created in collaboration with the victim who must accept the care plan given to them. If he or she confirms to be trained in a skill or wants to go to school, we take note of that while we trace their family from the case history.

“We also check to be sure that the home is safe for the child to return to. Sometimes we ask them for their opinion on this as they are at liberty to decide whether or not they want to go back home. Where the child refuses to go home, we find a home for them and monitor them periodically in those homes. We monitor for a period of two years after the end of the empowerment the child chooses. It is after this period that we disengage.”

I am curious about the most recurrent issues you’ve had to help victims fight through

“Infliction of injuries certainly, and sometimes trauma. For instance, we have so many cases of abuse on persons using hot iron on minors, beating a child till there are scars all over the child’s body. Sometimes we have cases where victims are so traumatized that it has affected them psychologically. You can imagine ladies that are made to sleep with as many as 30 men in a day, beaten, pushed out on the street, treated as slaves, locked up in a place. By the time they are back, they are not acting like normal human beings. So these are some of the things that we witness in the course of performing our duties.”

How about in cases of internal trafficking?

“The medical issues are almost always the same as what we experience when trafficked persons return from other countries. I just mentioned the infliction of injuries. That’s more like what happens within the country, too. So, in internal trafficking cases where minors are taken from one place within the country to another and made to work as house helps, you’ll find their masters treating them like they are not human beings. Sometimes they are sexually abused, they put pepper in their private parts, give them cuts of different kinds, hot iron, you know, different things. These and more are stuff we find as a result of internal trafficking.

“And based on our statistics, the rate of internal trafficking is even higher than external trafficking because of the difficulties and technicalities involved in external forms of trafficking.”

What has the effect of Covid-19 been on your operations?

“I can tell you for free that the advent of COVID-19 has actually increased cases of human trafficking. Even while the lockdown was on, there were so many cases. We recorded cases of human trafficking, attempted movement to leave the country. Cases of abuse during the lockdown also increased.

“There was a lot of misplaced aggression being vented on vulnerable persons, as many could not go out as a result of the loss of their sources of livelihood. Someone at the slightest provocation beats up the child, beats up the wife, you know, sexually abusing the children. And to make matters worse, shortly after the lockdown, the court also went on strike. So we have so many of them in our shelters with pending cases, and we have them with us right now as a result of last year’s lockdown.

“Also, because of poverty, the urge to go out, to look for more money, different people came under the impression that because so many people died in the US, the UK, and China, among others, that those countries require workers and Nigerians just jumped at these false opportunities, causing cases of trafficking to increase both internally and externally.”

What are the biggest challenges you have experienced so far?

“I’ll start with funding. The task ahead of us is huge and requires a whole lot of money for operational reasons for mobility, rehabilitation, empowerment, reintegration, and even monitoring before final disengagement with the victim. It’s one that will need money even if it’s for the prosecution of our cases but we are underfunded. We require much more funding than what we are receiving now.

“Then secondly, the issue of prolonged cases poses another challenge as I have mentioned earlier. When a case goes on for two, three years, the tendency of having the victim appearing every now and then in court is slim. At other times, it is either the judge is transferred or the defense counsel is asking for adjournment or is not even appearing with the suspect… different things.

“Then we are also looking at the victims’ willingness to open up to us. Most times, because they look at their traffickers as their benefactors, they’re not always willing to cooperate with us. They see us as enemies of progress who intercepted their journey to the promised. And with that interception, they are very very hostile; sometimes beating up our operatives and causing chaos in the shelters.

“Even when you have cases of abuse and this is supposed to go to court, the family members will come and say they don’t want a court case. They don’t consider the fact that this child has been maimed or scarred for the rest of his or her life.

“Another major one is trauma on the part of the staff and caregivers here. You get to a point where you see so many things that have become part of your daily experience and then nothing moves you again. I’ve become desensitized to certain things which now seem to me as being normal. That’s actually not good or normal and I believe that so many of us in this system may have gotten to a situation that even when you see your own daughter and son together, the only thing that comes to your mind is the possible negative things that may be happening between them, so you get alarmed unnecessarily.

“We also experience trauma, not just the victims. We also need to detraumatised and be counseled.”

Are there moves already being made in that regard?

“Yes. As a matter of fact, I had a recent meeting where we discussed the need for members of staff to have some form of trauma management so that it can help our own wellbeing too. It’s in the pipeline.”

Let’s talk about the victories you have experienced

“One of the things I have forgotten to mention is how that in the course of our work, we sometimes find that babies are being stolen and sold off as adopted children but their real families are in agony thinking that they have lost their children. So when they are reunited with their children, the joy that you find on the faces of these parents is usually wonderful and it is moments like that that spur us on.

“I can also tell you of so many rescued victims that have been supported thanks to IOM. These rescued individuals are now employers themselves and I get calls from them expressing gratitude to IOM. It’s also something we consider as our victory. And then there are some ex victims who have been trained in uni and have now become members of staff at NAPTIP after their NYSC. Some are still in school being trained by the agency and our partners. These are some of the many success stories we can lay claim to.”

Let’s talk about partnerships

“Yes. Partnerships are key. We don’t lay claim to doing it all alone. We don’t even have the capacity. So we leverage partnerships a lot. The types of services offered determine the agencies and organizations we partner with. If we are looking at IOM for instance, they have been supporting in the area of repatriation of victims. In essence, you have them supporting Nigerians that are stuck in Libya, Niger, Mali, etc. They are also empowering these returned victims as well. So these are some of the things we benefit from partnerships.

“Some partners have homes so we send victims there. We can speak of WOTCLEF and some other faith-based organisations and members of NACTAL. They have homes that our children can stay and be cared for. Some also support us with equipment; our international development partners give us work tools, vehicles, computers, communication gadgets, capacity building tools, etc. Some support with funds, others help with renovating our shelters among several others.”

