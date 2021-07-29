Blue Bus Frontliners: Keeping Nigerian borders free of trafficking operations

In this edition, Mr. Sanni Ambursa, Acting Controller at the Migration Directorate of NAPTIP speaks about the role played by the migration team in checking the well-laid plans of roving criminal organisations engaged in human trafficking in Nigeria. This is the 4th of 5 articles in this series. Here's how to read the first, second and third.

In a sense, immigration agencies can be said to be the most forefront of forefront workers hoping to arrest the trend of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, and making our borders safe, while keeping citizens safely within the country, free from the horrors of trafficking. But what goes into the process? What’s the amount of work, the extent of risk, and all other things associated with making this process work? Find out in the conversation below.

Tell us a bit about your work at NAPTIP

“I am currently in the Migration Directorate, where we have the Anti-Human-Trafficking unit and I am the acting controller of the unit where our work focuses on stopping human trafficking, child labour, and smuggling of migrants. We have a lot of things that we do. We relate on a daily basis with our frontline officers at the borders, get reports on the activities of traffickers and human trafficking in general amongst other things.”

What’s the chain of events like when a report comes in from an outpost?

“From the moment we hear anything from our officers at the border post, we profile it and push forward. I have an Assistant Controller General [ACG], and our overall boss, the Comptroller-General. I tell him whatever we receive and we send it immediately without delay. And from there the CG, as the overall head, directs us on further steps to take.”

Let’s talk about partnerships and their role in fulfilling the mandate of your office

“Yes, there are partnerships. And I should mention my recent [July 2021] visit to Niger here. We were there with NAPTIP, representatives from the ministry of justice, from the civil organisations, etc… we went there together and an MOU was proposed by NAPTIP. We are looking forward to reaching an agreement on a Joint Technical Working Committee as far as immigration is concerned. We want to establish a technical working committee with our colleagues from the National Immigration Agency in the Niger Republic and in my recommendation, I stated that apart from doing that, the joint technical partnership should be manning our porous borders and perform stop-and-search operations among other things.

“So we have that partnership that is working and is being improved. We also share intelligence with each other. They let us know of any illegal operations or activities around those borders that we should be aware of and we also inform them accordingly on any activities in the area of smuggling of migrants and child trafficking.”

What difficulties do you encounter in carrying out these functions?

“Some of the challenges and difficulties are in the area of prosecution. Our laws here in Nigeria are totally different from that of Niger Republic but I am happy to say that our mission during the visit I mentioned earlier was a remarkable success because the two critical agencies involved in the fight against trafficking in Nigeria through Niger understand that it is a collective fight, a collective responsibility. Even though that MOU I mentioned earlier has not yet been signed, I think we came to an understanding that there is a need for us to sit together and put hands together to do this together so that at the end of it, the success achieved will be collectively shared by all the agencies represented and of course, our countries.

“They [The Nigerien migration agency] are not particularly flexible honestly, but we just have to sit together and they have been made to understand that it is a collective fight, a collective responsibility for both of us. So we will keep strategizing and working with them.

Niger Republic has been mentioned quite a bit in this conversation

“Yeah. Niger is a transit route of those victims and traffickers as well and we have about 15 or so recognised borders but we have over 150 porous borders along that axis, many many of them unmanned. So I think we need to employ more people in the service to be able to do that. And I must mention that the Comptroller General has done a great thing in that direction, recently issuing an order and it has taken effect, that 50-60% of agents be deployed to the border. This is what has led to the creation of border commands, and more progress recorded in that direction.”

Let’s hear some of the victories and success stories recorded so far

“Through proper monitoring, surveillance, and intelligence sharing, a lot of people have been arrested and some have even been convicted and for the victims, rehabilitation and reintegration as well.”

