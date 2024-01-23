ADVERTISEMENT
Blinken visits Tinubu, US pledges economic partnership with Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Secretary Blinken, presently on an African tour, arrived at the Presidential Villa as part of his agenda to engage with West African nations.

President Bola Tinubu receives the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on January 23, 2024 [Channels TV]
Secretary Blinken, presently on an African tour, arrived at the Presidential Villa as part of his agenda to engage with West African nations. Prior stops included Cape Verde and Ivory Coast, with Angola scheduled as his next destination.

Secretary Blinken is accompanied by high-ranking officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the Minister of Information, Mohammed Yusuf.

The U.S. Secretary of State's visit aligns with the broader U.S.-Africa partnership, following the U.S.–Africa Leaders Summit in 2022. Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, outlined the purpose of Blinken's tour, stating the U.S.'s commitment to bolstering ties with the African continent.

"Throughout the trip, the secretary will highlight how the United States has accelerated the U.S.-Africa partnership since the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, including in areas such as climate, food, and health security," Miller stated in a press release.

Miller further highlighted the focus on a future-oriented economic collaboration, with an emphasis on U.S. investments in African infrastructure to stimulate trade, job creation, and enhance Africa's competitiveness globally.

Secretary Blinken is set to extend his engagements to Lagos for additional bilateral talks, reflecting the multifaceted nature of U.S.-Nigeria cooperation. The visit also aims to fortify the partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address regional challenges and contribute to the de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

