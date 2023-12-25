ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric, who called on the Christians to deal with those 18 factors listed in the message, urged everyone to be baptised in the Holy Spirit.

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics
Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Recommended articles

Corroborating Aliyu’s remark, the Senior Pastor and Leader In charge of the church, Special Apostle Alex Ogundipe, said the message was the fact that “we are in the last phase of the world.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Pope Francis was reported to have, on Monday, granted permission for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, however, emphasised that such blessings should not be incorporated into routine church ceremonies or associated with civil unions or weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria said that Catholic Churches in the country would not bless same-sex unions, saying that blessing same-sex unions is against God’s law, the teachings of the church, and the law of the country.

They made this known in a statement released and signed by the President of the conference, Lucius Ugirji and the Secretary, Donatus Ogun on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, while delivering a sermon titled: “End Time Survival: The Strategies to Survive the End Time,” on Sunday in Abuja, Aliyu gave 18 factors to identify the era.

Preaching from the books of Genesis 6: 11 to 18; Matthew 24: 1 to 14 and 2 Timothy 3: 1 to 5, the clergyman said “Many shall be lovers of themselves, covetousness, boasters, blasphemers, disobedience to their parents, unthankful, without natural affection, etc.”

Emphasising people without natural affection and love for one another, Aliyu said God instituted marriage between a man and a woman, and not between man and man or woman and woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving biblical allusion from Romans 1: 18 to 28, the pastor said, “If we fail to know God, God will give us over to a depraved mind so that we do what ought not to be done.”

According to him, a church said blessings should be administered to same-sex couples, though part of the church in Nigeria has gone against that; this is a sign of the end time.

Aliyu said what the Christians needed at this end time was a gift of the discernment of spirit.

According to him, to survive the end time, you need a discerning spirit that is based on the word of God.

“For end-time survival, you don’t need prophesy. A husband can deceive wife and a wife can decide her husband,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cleric, who called on the Christians to deal with those 18 factors listed in the message, urged everyone to be baptised in the Holy Spirit.

“If you have the fruit of the spirit, it will destroy the works of the devil in you,” he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Ogundipe said the church should not forget that the world is going to an end with its lustfulness.

He urged the parents to ensure that their children are taught in the way of God for the betterment of their future and society.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth In preparation for the gift (birth of Jesus Christ) that we will receive tomorrow,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

Lagos to arrest, prosecute residents for indiscriminate street gate closure

Lagos to arrest, prosecute residents for indiscriminate street gate closure

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans