Blasphemy: Tambuwal relaxes curfew in Sokoto after violent protests

Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education was recently lynched by her colleagues over alleged blasphemy.

Following the killing, which sparked outrage and nationwide condemnation, the police command in Sokoto announced the arrest of two suspects.

But on Saturday, May 14, 2022, some Muslim youths in the state protested the arrest of the suspects and asked the police to release them.

The State Government was forced to declare a curfew as the protests turned violent with the youths destroying properties and setting shops on fire.

However, in a statement on Monday, the Sokoto State Government through its Commissioner of Information, Isah Galadanci, ordered the relaxation of the curfew.

The statement reads in part, “Sequel to the briefing by the Security Heads in the State, the State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR Mutawallen Sokoto has ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew in force in Sokoto metropolis.

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to afford people the window to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood.”