Blasphemy: Protest over Deborah’s murder turns violent, Tambuwal imposes curfew

Nurudeen Shotayo

Violence broke out as protesters demanded for the release of suspects arrested over Deborah’s murder.

Gov Aminu Tambuwal
Gov Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared a 24-hour curfew in the metropolis following a violent protest that erupted in the state.

Pulse had earlier reported that some protesters had taken to the streets on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to press for the release of persons arrested in connection to the gruesome lynching of Deborah Samuel over blasphemy allegation.

The victim, a 200-Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, was accused by her fellow students of making disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She was latter killed in a barbaric manner as seen in a video that surfaced online and this has evoked national anger as many people called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

In a swift reaction, security operatives identified and arrested some suspects which seemed not to go down well with some youths in the state who staged a protest to call for their release.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Release our Muslim brothers”, Muslims Are Not Terrorists”, among others.

However, the protest turned violent as the protesters clashed with security operatives who attempted to disperse them.

Tambuwal in a statement said, “Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe these measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, The Police Public Relations Officer in Sokoto, Sanusi Abubabar, who confirmed the protest to The Punch said, “We are on top of the situation,” adding that the police authorities in Sokoto are working with religious leaders for peace restoration.

Nurudeen Shotayo

