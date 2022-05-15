Blasphemy: El-Rufai bans all forms of religious protests in Kaduna

The statement said the prohibition became imperative due to moves by some unpatriotic elements to organise series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern states.

According to him, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, who has been briefed on the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban in the state.

He explained that the governor also charged religious and community leaders as well as traditional rulers throughout the state to complement the efforts of government and security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the state, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned.

Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.