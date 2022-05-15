This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in Kaduna.
Blasphemy: El-Rufai bans all forms of religious protests in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Government, in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council, has placed an immediate ban on all forms of religious protests in the state.
The statement said the prohibition became imperative due to moves by some unpatriotic elements to organise series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern states.
According to him, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, who has been briefed on the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban in the state.
He explained that the governor also charged religious and community leaders as well as traditional rulers throughout the state to complement the efforts of government and security agencies to maintain peace and stability.
“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the state, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned.
Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.
“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he said.
