The appeal division of the Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence passed on Kano singer, Aminu Yahaya Sharif for blasphemy.

The court according to Punch also ordered a retrial of the case against Sharif.

The singer was on August 10, 2020 sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy by an Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano.

Shariff, however, appealed the judgement days after the court pronouncement.

While delivering the judgement on Thursday, January 21, 2021, the State Chief Judge Nuraddeen Sagir said the lower court’s proceedings were characterised by irregularities.

The judge also ordered that the case be tried before a different judge, adding that Sharif should be granted full legal representation.