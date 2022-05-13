Blasphemy: Buhari reacts to killing of Deborah in Sokoto

According to him, the case demands an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

He noted that Muslims all over the world demand respect for the Holy Prophets, including Isah (Alaihissalam, Jesus Christ) and Muhammad (SAW) “but where transgressions occur, as alleged to be the case in this instance, the law does not allow anyone to take matters into their hands.

“Moreover, religious leaders preach that it is not for the believer to judge the actions of another person.

“The constituted authority must be allowed to deal with such matters when they arise.

“No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem.”

Buhari also directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs and that of Communications and Digital Economy to work with GSM providers and Tech companies to help contain the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media.

The president extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased student and wished all those injured a quick recovery.

He commended the immediate response to the incident by the Sokoto State Government and urged religious and community leaders to call citizens’ attention to the need to exercise the right to freedom of speech responsibly.