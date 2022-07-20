RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Blackout as national grid collapses again

The National Grid on Wednesday suffered another system collapse resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.

National-power-grid
National-power-grid

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27a.m today, July 20.

“We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.

“We will keep you updated on the situation,” the electricity distribution company said.

