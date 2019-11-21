The award winning hypermarket store, winner of the 2019 Retail Brand of the Year at the BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, has promised massive discounts on quality items during the Black Friday Sales.

The Head of Marketing, Mr John Goldsmith, said, “Customers are invited to enjoy the 8-days Shopping Festival which started six years ago. We have various range of products which include Food, Grocery, Meats, Wine & Spirits, Electronics, Home Appliances, Laptops, Mobile Phones, Watches, Clothes, Perfume and many other products essential for individual and family use.”

Hurry now to visit the nearer SPAR outlet to you, you can make purchases for the upcoming festive season. The ambience of our stores have always translated the shopping experience of Nigerians and every shopper based on their Choice, Quality, Impeccable Service and Valuation addition to her teeming customers

“We have continually ensured that our shopping experience delights our customers across all of our hypermarket stores because we give them the opportunity to have a look and feel of the products before buying and they can also take immediate possession of what they have purchased,” he added.

SPAR provides the biggest save as they are always price competitive. Nigerians have been enabled to quality life through various community and social programs of the brand.

About Artee Group

Artee Group is one of Nigeria’s leading business conglomerate spanning across the consumption space. While retail forms the core business activity of the Group, they are also in to shopping malls, real estates, manufacturing amongst others.

About SPAR Nigeria

SPAR Nigeria has grown from one retail store to 14 major outlets nationwide. The store specializes in a wide spread of products, ranging from Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Hot Meals, Wine & Spirits, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Large and Small Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops & Tablets, Perfumes, Watches & Jewellery.

For more information about SPAR Nigeria visit www.sparnigeria.com

About SPAR International

SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain has global presence in 48 countries across 4 continents with over 12,700 stores. Apart from Nigeria, SPAR boast of its presence in Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and many more countries in African continent. Other continents where has a long presence are Europe, Asia, Australia and Middle East.

For more information about SPAR Nigeria visit http://spar-international.com/.

