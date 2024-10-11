ADVERTISEMENT
Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu steps down after decades of service

Segun Adeyemi

At 63 and 67 years old respectively, the new age policy will apply to all church leaders except for the founder himself, Bishop Oyedepo, who is permitted to serve indefinitely.

L-R: Bishops David Abioye, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Thomas Aremu. [Facebook]
This move aligns with recent changes in the church’s operational manual, The Mandate, which revises the retirement age to 55, marking a new era in leadership for the globally renowned ministry.

Bishop Abioye, who has served as Oyedepo’s deputy for over 40 years, and Bishop Aremu, with over 30 years in the role, will both step down this month.

READ ALSO: FG approves airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘Canaanland’

“This update reflects the church’s commitment to structured leadership transition,” a church official commented, noting that the revised policy is designed to ensure that the ministry continues to grow under fresh leadership.

Under the new structure, future leaders will be eligible to serve for one or two seven-year terms, contingent on approval from the church’s Board of Trustees.

READ ALSO: A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

Farewell services for the two senior bishops have been scheduled: Bishop Aremu’s service will be held at the LFC Basorun in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 15, while Bishop Abioye’s farewell will take place at the Living Faith Church in Durumi, Abuja, on Friday, October 18.

The church’s decision to revise its leadership tenure guidelines signals a shift in governance while honouring the contributions of Abioye and Aremu, whose commitment has greatly influenced the church’s growth.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

