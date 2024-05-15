ADVERTISEMENT
Bishop Kukah defends Tinubu's govt, says 1 year not enough to judge

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kukah urged the Federal Government to ensure better living conditions and security of the citizens.

Bishop Kukah made this known while speaking with State House Correspondents shortly after meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He visited the President to discuss an upcoming event organised by the Kukah Centre which will centre around topical issues of national cohesion.

Evaluating the current administration, the bishop identified a need for the government to communicate to Nigerians when it will fix the prevalent socio-economic challenges in the country.

He stressed that while the administration is focused on providing solutions to the myriad challenges, Nigerians need to get a sense of how soon they will get out of the current murky situation.

“I’m sure that many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgement. However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended. But, they are as a result of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended in order to serve the welfare of ordinary people,” Kukah explained.

The reverend father noted that it's the government's responsibility to ensure better living conditions and security of citizens, adding that Nigeria is currently going through a difficult period.

“I believe that the essence of government is to guarantee the welfare and security of ordinary citizens. I believe that the times that we are in are very very difficult times, and nobody should be under any illusion.

“But, there are also times for renewal. We just need to commit ourselves to the fact that building a good society takes a lot of time. It’s not something that is done in one lifetime. And for me, the most important thing is for us to continue on the building blocks of the things that we think are being done well.

“My argument has always been that the government needs to very quickly improve the quality of communication so that Nigerians can at least get a sense of how long is it going to be before food is ready,” Kukah said.

On the ongoing political feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, the Bishop expressed the belief that the two warring parties will come to terms at the end of the day.

He said it's the ordinary people who are worrying over the Rivers political situation, while politicians have a way of settling themselves.

“This is politics. I’m very hopeful, we ordinary people cry more than the bereaved. The important thing is that politicians will fix their problems.

“Rivers State is a place that is very dear to me because I have been associating with them for a very long time. But, look, when politicians fight, don’t get carried away because they have their capacity to fix their quarrels. I hope and pray that Rivers State will sooner than later reposition itself because it is not an insignificant part of Nigeria,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

