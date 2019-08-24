A statement by Mr Alex Obemeata, Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in the state, said that Kukah was accompanied on the visit by the Katsina Catholic Parish Priest, Rev. Father Joseph Dube.

He said that the deceased were members of the National Association of Catholic Corps Members, Katsina branch, who were on their way for a Church programme in Funtua, when the accident occurred.

“Bishop Kukah came to condole with the State Coordinator and the entire NYSC family in Katsina over the unfortunate death of three corps members in a motor accident on Sunday, August 18.

“The Bishop used the opportunity to thank the Director-General of the NYSC, Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, as well as the Katsina State Government for the roles they played after the incident.

“He also prayed the Almighty God to give parents of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement said.

The statement quoted the state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Yahaya, as thanking the Bishop for the visit and praying God to reward him for the kindness.

NAN learnt that nine other corps members, who sustained injuries in the incident, were taken to the hospital.

A source at the NYSC office in Katsina told NAN that the corpses would be conveyed to the respective states of the deceased on Saturday, August 24.