The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Mathew Kukah has said that the only thing that differentiates the Federal Government from Boko Haram insurgents is the use of explosives.

According to Punch, the Bishop said this on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, while speaking with Catholic Charity Aid to the Church in Need, in the United Kingdom.

He condemned the recent beheading of 10 persons suspected to be Christians by the insurgents.

“The only difference between the government and Boko Haram is (that) Boko Haram is holding a bomb.

Boko Haram insurgents have been terrorizing Nigeria since July 2009. (France 24.) BOKO HARAM Foto: BOKO HARAM/AFP

“They are using the levers of power to secure the supremacy of Islam, which then gives more weight to the idea that it can be achieved by violence. With the situation in Nigeria, it is hard to see the moral basis they have to defeat Boko Haram.

“They have created the conditions to make it possible for Boko Haram to behave the way they are behaving,” Kukah was quoted as saying in a press statement by his media team.

Kukah accused the government of giving ‘tacit approval’ to insurgents because the ‘people in power don’t do enough to integrate Christians’.

“If the people in power don’t do enough to integrate Christians then they give oxygen to Islamism.

“If they have countries where everybody is Muslim in power then you give vent to the idea that Islam should be supreme.”

Kukah also slammed Western nations saying “they have shown that the resources of Africa are more important than ordinary people.

“Clearly, the Western nations could have reduced the influence of Boko Haram by 80 or 90 percent but they have deliberately not done enough.”