Birnin Kebbi agog as Osinbajo graces AGF daughter’s wedding

Osinbajo Birnin Kebbi agog as VP graces AGF daughter’s wedding

The wedding fatiha, held at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, was between Malami’s daughter, Zakiyya and Saifullahi Gishiri, the groom.

Ma-taimakin Shugaban Ƙasa -Osibanjo- zai kai tawagar gwamnoni da ʼƴan siyasa zuwa bikin ɗaurin Aure. play Birnin Kebbi agog as Osinbajo graces AGF daughter’s wedding (Kemi Filani)

The capital city of Kebbi State, Birnin Kebbi, was a beehive on Saturday as Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, attended the wedding fatiha of the daughter of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami.



The wedding was also attended by governors of Kaduna, Kastina, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto as well as the host governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Excited Birnin Kebbi residents and guests thronged the Emir’s Palace venue of the wedding and lined up on the roads leading to the palace.

After the fatiha, Osinbajo proceeded to the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi, where he was treated to a delicacy.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Comptroller- General of Immigration, Ministers of Defence, Transport and Education, as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

