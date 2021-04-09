Tryphena Ene Ojile, a student of Bingham University, Nasarawa has accused the school's Vice Chancellor, Professor William Barnabas Qurix, of withholding her final results three years after graduation.

In a lengthy statement written by Ojile's father, Job Ojile soliciting financial support, the school's Vice Chancellor, Professor Kursum Fwa Leonard offered Tryphena a fees waiver in 2014 on grounds of compassion, to study computer science.

However, in her final year, Qurix, the then newly appointed VC withdrew the waiver and instructed that her fees from 100-level be paid to the University, a sum of N2.6 million.

Several attempts to plead with the VC based on economic hardship fell on deaf ears including the offer of N775, 000 down payment. This led the family to seek a redress in court and months later, the court ordered the University to grant her access to write her final exams.

"We had to get a lawyer who approached the courts and we got a motion that compelled the school to let my daughter write her exams. Unfortunately, the lawyer didn’t capture the girl’s result being released and the girl being mobilised to NYSC so the school asked us to go back to court. Between the Nasarawa judiciary strike and adjournments over and over, about 18 months passed", Ojile revealed.

Following the court order, the Vice Chancellor initiated diverse forms of victimization to ensure she never gets her certificate or graduates from the school.

"The school has refused to upload her result and mobilise her for NYSC. The trauma has been heavy on us all. My daughter had to be hospitalised for depression as her mates have, in the three years since this incident occurred, finished their year of NYSC. She continues to receive counselling and medication, increasing the financial burden on us", Job Ojile added.

Pulse reached out to the school's VC for comments on Ojile's claims but he refused to comment on grounds that the case is currently in court. A GoFundMe has since been set up to support the family. Currently, the sum of N1.3 million has been raised.