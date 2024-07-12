ADVERTISEMENT
Binance Nigeria representative docked on amended charge

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that in the amended charge dated June 13 but filed June 14, Binance Holdings Limited is the sole defendant in the four-count charge.

Nigerian representative of Binance, Ayodele Omotilewa, who was docked, took a plea on behalf of the company before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

He pleaded not guilty to the four counts.

The re-arraignment before Justice Nwite followed the discharge of the cryptocurrency firm’s executive, Tigran Gambaryan, and his fleeing colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from the alleged offence on the last adjourned date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite, in a ruling on June 14, discharged and struck out Gambaryan and Anjarwalla’s names from the charge after FIRS’ counsel, Moses Idaho, filed a fresh amended charge wherein Binance is listed as the sole defendant.

The judge also ordered the parties to address the court in the next adjourned date on whether the new Binance representative, Omotilewa, a Nigerian and a lawyer, should be docked to take a plea on Binance's behalf.

Idaho had argued that since Omotilewa had been appointed by the company as its new representative in Nigeria, he should be ordered to enter dock to take a plea on the amended charge on behalf of the cryptocurrency platform.

But Tonye Krukrubo, SAN, who appeared for Binance, opposed the application.

Krukrubo, who said Omotilewa was only appointed for specific purposes, said the new representative ought not to enter the dock, but to watch brief at every sitting.

Upon resuming the hearing on Friday, Ideho informed the court that the matter was adjourned for the parties to address the court on whether the defendant’s representative, Omotilewa, should enter the dock on behalf of the company.

He said he was ready to proceed.

But Krukrubo withdrew their objection, having been informed that Omotilewa would only be in the dock in a representative capacity.

The four counts were read to Omotilewa, who pleaded not guilty.

The FIRS lawyer then sought a date for trial.

“In the light of the plea, we apply for a date to prove our charge against the defendant,” he said.

Justice Nwite fixed Oct. 11 for the commencement of the trial.

