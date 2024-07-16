RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

When the matter was called, Gambaryan stood up from the wheelchair and walked slowly into the dock.

Gambaryan, who is dressed in a black T-shirt with blue jeans trousers, is facing a money laundering charge alongside the cryptocurrency firm. When the matter was called, Gambaryan stood up from the wheelchair and walked slowly into the dock.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Ogechi Ujam, told the court that though the matter was scheduled for continuation of trial, the commission’s lead counsel, Ekele Iheanacho was not in court.

Ujam prayed the court to stand down the matter to enable Iheanacho to conduct the trial. Babatunde Fagbohunlu, SAN, who appeared for Binance (1st defendant) and Mark Mordi, SAN, who represented Gambaryan, did not oppose the application. Justice Emeka Nwite stepped down the matter until noon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite had, on July 5, ordered the management of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to release the medical certificate of Gambaryan on or before July 16.

The judge gave the order following an application by Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mordi. Mordi had prayed the court to summon the medical doctor at the health facility of Kuje Correctional Centre, to explain why he had allegedly refused to make available his client’s medical report despite an earlier court order.

NAN reports that Gambaryan had, on May 23, collapsed in the open court over alleged ill-health.

The defence law firm, Aluko & Oyebode, had also, on May 27, raised alarms that the cryptocurrency firm’s executive might die in Kuje Correctional Centre over his alleged deteriorating health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

