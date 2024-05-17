ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

News Agency Of Nigeria

The witness said he met Gambaryan once during a meeting at the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Nigerian officials accused of seeking $150 million bribe from Binance to dissolve case
Nigerian officials accused of seeking $150 million bribe from Binance to dissolve case

Recommended articles

Abbas, the Director of Registration, Exchanges and Market Infrastructure Department at SEC, disclosed this while testifying before Justice Emeka Nwite in the trial of Binance and two of its officials on a charge bordering on money laundering.

Abbas, the 1st prosecution witness (PW1), said that due to the large number of Nigerian users, who were leveraging on the model, it adversely affected the official exchange rate.

“As a matter of fact, the Binance platform became a reference point for determining the exchange rate,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 5-count charge against Binance and Tigran Gambaryan as 1st and 2nd defendants while listing Nadeem Anjarwalla as being at large.

Led in evidence by prosecuting lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, Abbas said the operations of the company negatively impacted Nigeria’s financial system.

The director, who is the 1st prosecution witness (PW1), told the court that not only did Binance operate in Nigeria illegally, but its mode of operation circumvented the normal currency trading route put in place by regulators.

The witness said he met Gambaryan once during a meeting at the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Abbas said Binance and its officials were invited by the NSA to the meeting to discuss its operations and the impact on the Nigerian economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the meeting, it was clearly observed that the 1st defendant (Binance)’s mode of operation is against the provision of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007

“Apart from not being registered in Nigeria and making public solicitation without authorisation, the 1st defendant operates a naira peer-to-peer (P2P) in exchange for crypto assets.

“The naira P2P being deployed in the transaction circumvents the normal trading route.

“This is because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has banned banks from providing certain settlement platforms for crypto exchange.

“As a result of the naira P2P deployed by Binance, and coupled with the large number of Nigerian users, who were leveraging on that model, it adversely affected the official exchange rate,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the naira P2P model created uncertainty and a high level of volatility in the exchange rate as Nigerian users trade arbitrarily on the platform, thereby impacting negatively financial system stability.

“The naira P2P rate quoted on Binance’s platform does not reference any official rate and its continuous operation affects the value of our naira.

“This was one of the serious concerns raised at the meeting we had at the office of the NSA,” the PW1 said

He added that the rate at which naira was being sold on Binance’s platform had no relationship with the official exchange rate.

Abbas said the rate on Binance’s platform was not driven by any fundamentals, adding that it got to a stage where the value of the naira was determined based on the rate quoted on Binance’s platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the rate had no correlation or relationship with the official rate.

He said by operating its platform, which was not registered or regulated by the SEC in Nigeria, Binance was in breach of the extant provisions of the Investment and Securities Act, 2007

“In addition, by making public solicitation to Nigerians without due authorisation by the SEC, the 1st defendant violated the Investment and Security Act,” the witness said.

After his evidence-in-chief, lawyer to Binance, Babatunde Fagbohunlu, SAN, said he needed to retrieve some documents from the court with which he planned to cross-examine the witness.

Fagbohunlu said he applied that effect earlier in the day, which was not yet approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought a short stand down to enable him to confirm if his application was approved and if the documents could be made available to him.

Justice Emeka Nwite noted that since his application was filed today, it might be difficult to have it approved if the case was stood down.

Justice Nwite elected to adjourn till May 23 at noon for cross-examination.

NAN reports that Anjarwalla, who was in lawful custody with Gambaryan, escaped and fled the country on March 22.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

NJC recommends Wike's wife, CJN's son's wife for promotion to appeal, high courts

NJC recommends Wike's wife, CJN's son's wife for promotion to appeal, high courts

Tinubu sets May 27 - June 6 to inaugurate Wike's executed projects in FCT

Tinubu sets May 27 - June 6 to inaugurate Wike's executed projects in FCT

Peter Obi labels judiciary as enemy of democracy, not INEC

Peter Obi labels judiciary as enemy of democracy, not INEC

Israel denies genocide accusation at ICJ, claims Gaza operations self-defence

Israel denies genocide accusation at ICJ, claims Gaza operations self-defence

Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of PDP-Kaduna South [Punch Newspapers]

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Rep Isah Dogonyaro, member, representing, Garki Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa [X.com]

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Lassa fever [BBC]

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court