Billionaire Conference to teach Christian youths how to prosper – Founder

According to him, the two days IBCC, targeted at bringing together close to 10,000 youths from all denominations will start from Feb. 18, at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ogun.

“This is in obedience to a divine mandate to raise billionaire Christians who will grow though their commitment to and dedication to building businesses by following biblical financial principles,” he said.

Ajiboye explained that the divine encounter he had in 2010 during which God promised him a ‘city without poverty’ was the foundation of the burden to build a system.

He said that the system would train Christian youths on sound business principles and hence set them on the path to becoming financial giants.

Ajiboye disclosed that he received the details of the diving assignment during a series of encounters after the first one in 2010, during which he saw Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Bishop David Oyedepo, of the Living Faith.

“The more I get closer to God, the clearer the picture He has given me; so, this is what we want to build on so that the billionaire Christian conference will hold in January 2023 so that people can start their year with proper focus because God is going to speak big there,” he said.

The convener added that it was the reason why in July 2021 he started going to churches to speak about the movement.

Ajiboye, who also started the billionaire Christian community online, said the Conference became necessary because people were demanding for the teaching of God on making money in the right way.

“We want to bring a system in place for an annual conference. God wants me to dwell in a city without poverty; recruit billionaires to promote the last phase of the Gospel; to repair the things that are not being properly done.

“The truth is, the reason why corruption in Nigeria, the reason why the youth are ready to do anything; ready to kill, ready to steal so that they can get money is because they don’t have the right principles.

“And there are ways that God wants us to grow; there are ways that God has decided that His people will grow and whatever you want to become in life, there are principles that God has laid down for us in the scriptures,” he said.

According to him, there are principles that Christians should follow that can take them to the heights they want to get to financially and in any other area.

Ajiboye said: “So, these principles we need to make them known to our youths in Africa; to our youths all over the world.

“So, instead of killing, especially in Nigeria, instead of participating in corruption that is detrimental to our economy; that is detrimental to the body of Christ as a whole; that is detrimental to our nation, there are other ways.