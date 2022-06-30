Bill to set up commission for electoral offences passes 2nd reading

The bill which was merged with four others was sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Rep. Aishatu Duku.

It was stated in the bill that it was unrealistic for INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections and simultaneously prosecute offences arising from the same elections.

Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Committee had in 2017 recommended the establishment of a special prosecution body to be known as electoral offences commission.

This is to work independently in the arraignment and prosecution of electoral offenders.