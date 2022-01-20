RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bill to establish NYSC trust fund passes 2nd reading at House of Reps

A Bill for an Act to establish a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund (NYSCTF) has passed second reading in the House of Representatives, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The bill, which sought to provide a sustainable source of funds for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was sponsored by Rep. Akinfolarin Mayowa (APC-Ondo) at plenary on Thursday.

Mayowa said that the aim was to support skill acquisition, training and empowerment of corps members as well as training and retraining of the personnel of NYSC.

The rep added that the funds would also support the development of camps and NYSC formations and facilities therein and for related matters.

He said the house would have an everlasting impact on job creation and the empowerment of youths.

According to him, in the early years of the establishment of NYSC, the scheme was able to carry out its objectives under the National Youth Service Corps Act.

He said management of the scheme had not only trained, equipped and empowered corps members enrolled under the scheme, but had instilled patriotism and the spirit of nationalism in corps members.

Mayowa noted that introducing NYSCTF Bill would complement activities of the scheme and further help in promoting the spirit of self-reliance and entrepreneurship among the corps members through the Trust Fund.

“Corps members and supporting staff will be trained and introduced to various skills which will make them establish a self-sustained business after the mandatory service year.

“My colleagues and I have sincerely considered the significant role this bill will play if passed by this honourable house and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It will reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 in our economy and provide job creation for our youths,” Mayowa said.

He urged the Speaker and other lawmakers to support that the bill be read for the second time and referred to the relevant committee of the house for further legislative actions.

Mayowa said the call had become imperative in view of the effort currently being made by the government to diversify the economy, and considering the passion and willingness of the house in reducing poverty.

The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, consequently referred the bill to the relevant committees of the house for further legislative actions.

