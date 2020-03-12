A bill seeking to prescribe Higher National Diploma (HND) or its equivalent as minimum educational qualification for presidential and governorship candidates in Nigeria has scaled second reading.

If passed into law, the bill will alter the sections of the Nigerian Constitution that deal with the qualifications for intending members of the State and National Assembly as well as the office of the President.

The bill sponsored by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Plateau State, Senator Isfifanus Gyang was approved by the Senate on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The bill will amend Section 106 (c) and Section 177 (d) and section 65 (2) (a) of the Constitution. The sections deal with minimum education qualification for candidates seeking election into State and National Assembly, as well as the office of the President and State governors.

The current law the bill seeks to repeal reads, “A person shall be qualified for election under subsection (1) of this section if he has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent.”

Section 65 (2) (a) has now been rephrased to read “if he has been educated to at least a National Diploma level or its equivalent.”