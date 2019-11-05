This innovation called EasyStep56 layer cage aims to support many African farmers and small scale entrepreneurs in the development of the egg production industry in Africa.

The EasyStep56 layer cage is a management system for layer chicken. It is available in two handy packages with a total weight of 55 kilograms. This makes the cages easy to carry and aids comfortable transportation.

Thomas Ogundiran, MD/CEO, Big Dutchman, explained that the company has specially developed the EasyStep56 layer cage making it incredibly easy to assemble. He said, “The EasyStep56 layer cage will encourage small/medium scale entrepreneur to start egg production on a small scale. They can begin from one unit and gradually increase to more units as their capacity increases. The set-up of this cage is very easy and everyone can do it”.

Only three tools are required to set up the cage. They are pliers, an open-ended spanner and a hexagon spanner. All parts of the cage are pre-drilled and pre-cut upon supply.

Big Dutchman introduces new agricultural management system

Adebolu Fatunmise, National Sales Manager, Big Dutchman, explained that the major benefits of the system in comparison with traditional barn egg production systems are the 56 capacity layer cage, 20 percent egg increase, low mortality rate, durability, efficiency, accurate feed and water supply, none feed wastage, manure removal, soil fertilization, simple assembly and efficient production.

“EasyStep56 can be put into operation immediately with no electricity required. Interested farmers can reach me on afatunmise@bigdutchman.com or 09087256872”, he said.

About Big Dutchman Agriculture Nigeria Limited

BD Agriculture Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of Dutchman International GmbH, a leading pig and poultry equipment manufacturer and supplier in the world.

Since 1938, Dutchman International has planned and realized feeding systems and housing equipment for modern pig and poultry production.

BD Agriculture Nigeria Limited offer practical, economical and environment-friendly solutions all geared to future needs.

