The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, has been caught in a bigotry controversy that has drawn widespread criticism, an escalation of an alleged assault case against him.

Umar was initially caught on camera assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.

A team of police officers struggled to restrain him from further assaulting the young security guard in a viral video captured by an eyewitness.

To defend Umar's actions, CCT spokesperson, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, released an error-riddled statement on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

He said the row was caused by the rude conduct of the security guard over a parking space.

He accused the guard of threatening to deal with Umar if he didn't move his car from where he had parked it.

"Again, if Chairman had went there to cause trouble or intimidate some one, as suggested in the report, he would have gone there in his full official paraphernalia, but he went there alone with his younger brother," he said.

Describing the events that followed the confrontation between the two, Alhassan said a mob of 'Biafran boys' came to the guard's rescue and attacked Umar.

The 'Biafran boys' tag, an obvious description of Igbo people of the southeast region, has been flagged by many Nigerians as a display of implicit bigotry by the CCT boss.

Millions of people were killed decades ago when the region attempted to secede from Nigeria to become an independent Biafran nation.

The CCT accused the mob of causing a deep cut and dislocation of one of Umar's finger, causing damage to his car, and smashing his windscreen.

The mob's attack on the government official's vehicle was caught on the camera after people around the plaza revolted against the assault on the security guard.

"An incident like this when it happened, sympathy usually goes to the low personalities. Though is (sic) unfortunate as I said, it ought not to have happened," Alhassan said.

A team of officers from Maitama Police Station eventually escorted Danladi out of the plaza.