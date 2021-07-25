Ohanaeze begs Edwin Clark, urges him to forgive IPOB for calling him Fulani slave

IPOB had on Friday attacked Clark for saying the South-South region should be counted out of Biafra.

The 94-yr-old politician said that IPOB members were only dreaming if they considered the oil-rich region as part of Biafra.

Reacting to Clark’s remark, IPOB tackled the Ijaw leader, describing him as a general without foot soldiers, who was only speaking for his Fulani slave masters.

In the statement signed by its spokesman Emma Powerful, the proscribed group said Clark lacked the authority to speak for the people of South-South.

Pulse Nigeria

Angered by the group’s comment against its leader, PANDEF described IPOB’s statement as irresponsible, adding that the stupidity of the group would ‘erode any sympathy they had hitherto received from the South-South.’

PANDEF also demanded an apology from Igbo leaders, while stressing Clark’s earlier comment that the Niger-Delta region is not part of Biafra.

Ohanaeze- ‘We do not support IPOB’s outburst on Edwin Clark’

Responding to PANDEF’s demand, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Hon. Alex Ogbonnia, denounced the IPOB's statement, saying it did not enjoy the support of Igbo leaders and elders.

Pulse Nigeria

Ogbonnia said, “Ohanaeze is not in support of such remarks. We condemn such remarks vehemently, and we are asking Chief Clark to forgive, to understand that we still look at him as our leader in the southern and Middle Belt Forum.

“Our respect and regard for him is very, very much intact. We are also adding that fair enough, he has youths in the South-south who also cannot be exempted from the IPOB’s youthful exuberance.

“We urge the IPOB and our Igbo brothers that the struggle we are into now is one that requires inter-ethnic relation and collaboration.

“To that extent, you need other ethnic groups to carry on with whatever agitation we have. To begin to rubbish the leaders of other ethnic groups or elder statesmen is not really in the interest of the Igbo anyway.”