Today (Wednesday, January 15, 2020), makes it 50 years since the end of the civil war, in which no less than three million people--mainly of Igbo extraction---were massacred.

The civil war was fought between Nigerian forces and the secessionist Biafran side, led by Lt-Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Unarguably, the bloody civil war left heart-wrenching images of starving children and malnourished adults beamed across the world.

50 years after, the images and footage still linger in the memories of many Nigerians and political stakeholders across the globe.

Lt-Col Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a charismatic figure in the Nigerian Army, headed the secessionist state of Biafra during the Nigerian civil war. [gettyimages]

The lingering memory

Five decades down the line, Nigerians of different backgrounds took to social media to remember the end of the genocide.