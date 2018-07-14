Pulse.ng logo
Biafra Nations Youth League warns Fulani herdsmen against violence

Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in South-East

The Biafra Nations Youth League said the Fulani group must accept the decision of the South East Governors Forum.

  • Published:
Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in South-East play

There have been longstanding tensions between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria

(AFP/File)

Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), have warned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, (MACBAN) not to sponsor any violent activities in the South East and South South.

BNYL said the Fulani group must accept the decision of the South East Governors Forum not to release any portion of land to herdsmen, adding that cattle colonies will not be condoned in the region.

According to the group's leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard,  the Igbo youths and their brothers in the South South will not tolerate Islamic activities of the Fulani militia.

"Cattle Colony is an Islamic expansionist agenda, it is a tactic to conquer those who do not fall under Dan Fodio established Islamic caliphates in Nigeria.

"They conquered the Oyo and the Bini Empire with the help of the Yoruba in Kwara whose territory were totally captured by the powerful Jihadist, some of the Middle Belt tribes especially in Kogi were captured, apart from Benue and Plateau and Southern Kaduna people who are Christians but are under Sharia Laws.

"The ongoing killing there is to take full control of their territory."

ALSO READ: MASSOB condemns plans to establish military cattle ranches

Meanwhile, the group also commended the Ohanaeze - IPOB unity meeting held in Enugu few days ago,

Richard said "The strength of a people lies on their togetherness, ideologies may differ but unity and purposefulness brings about a desired unity and understanding".

BNYL also threatened to retaliate if Fulani herdsmen kill anybody in the East.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

