Biafra group warns restructuring agitators, hails Kanu's return

Biafra group warns restructuring agitators, hails Nnamdi Kanu's return

The group also noted that the struggle for Biafra is beyond restructuring and Vice Presidential slot.

Biafra group warns restructuring agitators, hails Kanu's return play

Nnamdi Kanu

(AFP)

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has insisted it cannot exchange Biafra for restructuring, the group said those who are saying restructuring would end the struggle for Biafra are only assuming.

National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard also warned Igbos posing as the mouthpiece of the South-East region to desist noting that the struggle for Biafra is beyond restructuring and Vice Presidential slot.

"They have nothing to campaign about than trying to win votes using the ongoing struggle as an opportunity, we know they will only end up being disgraced.

We will rubbish those who would come back after 2019 to shout Biafra, we are carefully watching and observing how they are using using Biafra for politics making it look as if it is politically motivated".

Hails Kanu's return

Meanwhile, the group has reacted to the recent reemergence of the runaway leader of indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his recent threats to return with hell in Nigeria.

" We are happy he was not killed during military raids in South East, we were part of those that risked the lives of our members to Abia State during that unfortunate incidence, and we fully know he was not apprehended by the Military contrary to the believe of many.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu accuses Army of killing 28 IPOB members while trying to kill him

"As for his recent interview and threats to return with hell, we will only urge him to be prepared in all ramifications, because his first return was with Radio, and nothing aside that".

BNYL said it has nothing against Kanu aside that his followers embark on false propaganda

