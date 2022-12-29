‘Unknown Gunmen’ have kidnapped a lieutenant of the Nigerian Army, PP Johnson, and vowed to kill her.
Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]
She was accused of being a saboteur by remaining in the Nigerian Armed Forces...
Who are these gunmen: The criminals, who identify the group as ‘Unknown Gunmen’ distanced the themselves from the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but said “what we are after is Biafra”.
What the men said in the video: “This is a wonderful information for all of you that is still in the Nigerian military. That is how all of you will be dying one after the other.
“This is happening live and direct in Enugu, today being the 26th of December 2022. A lieutenant, two-star [laughs]. Say bye-bye to the world.
“For those of you that still remain in service, we will get you one after the other. This is ‘Unknown Gunmen’. Unknown gunmen has [sic] nothing to do with IPOB.
“Unknown gunmen doesn’t know IPOB. What we are after is Biafra.
“Whether they like it or not, we must get our freedom,” the man who videoed the naked army officer said
Why Johnson?: Johnson was accused of being a saboteur by remaining in the Nigerian Armed Forces.
What did they do to Johnson: The Abia-born Army personnel who has been obviously physically assaulted was stripped of all of her clothes and had her hands and legs tied in the bush.
What caused Biafra agitation in Nigeria: Biafra represented the nationalist aspirations of the Igbo ethnic group, whose leadership felt they could no longer coexist with the federal government dominated by the interests of the Muslim Hausa-Fulanis of Northern Nigeria.
